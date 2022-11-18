WWE News: After The Bell With JBL & Baron Corbin, 2 For 1 SmackDown Tickets, More

– JBL and Baron Corbin guested on this week’s episode of WWE After The Bell, which you can listen to below. The episode is described as:

JBL and Baron Corbin return to After the Bell to talk about teaming up together, the culture within the business and how they want to change that together.

– For today only, a 2 for 1 ticket deal is being offered by the Providence Civic Center for the November 25 WWE SmackDown by using code WWEPROVIDENCE at checkout.

– The Miz spoke to TMZ about his experiences with the Paul brothers and was optimistic about their possible future with WWE.

– WWE will return to Roanoke, VA on January 14. Details were made available by WFXR about the talent scheduled and available ticket sales.

– Acapella group MayTree featured a music video collecting a number of WWE theme songs that you can see below.