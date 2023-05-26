WWE News: After The Bell With Jinder Mahal, Bianca Belair Theme Music Video, More

– WWE’s latest After the Bell podcast featured Jinder Mahal and you can listen to the episode below, described as:

Jinder Mahal joins Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick to talk about teaming up with Indus Sheer, representing India in WWE, and what it takes to be a champion. Corey and Kevin also give their final thoughts on WWE Night of Champions and predict who will win the World Heavyweight Championship!

– WWE posted a tweet with a video of Bianca Belair’s theme music which you can watch below:

Ahead of #WWENOC, @BiancaBelairWWE’s iconic theme music is brought to life through an electrifying drum solo by NXT ring announcer, @AliciaTaylorNXT. pic.twitter.com/UCw0sk3cVA — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2023

– WWE’s official YouTube channel hosted a video of roster talent exploring Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, described as:

From being slingshot high into the air to dining on a feast, follow Rhea Ripley, LA Knight, Omos, Karrion Kross & Scarlett, and Rick Boogs as they take in the sights and sounds of City Walk Jeddah.

– WWE Playlist posted a video pitting The Bloodline against Zayn & Owens that you can find below, detailed as:

Watch the rivalry between The Bloodline and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens before the teams battle at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

– WWE featured a clip from “Stone Cold” Takes on America, described as:

The Texas Rattlesnake is in disbelief when he goes on a fishing trip and attempts to reel in a 12-pound fish.

– WWE hosted a livestream commemorating Roman Reigns’ 1000 days as the Universal Champion, described as:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reigned for 1,000 days, so celebrate the historic run with some of his greatest title defenses.

– E! Entertainment posted a preview clip of the New Day’s appearance on Celebrity Prank Wars, described as: