WWE News: After The Bell Moving to Thursdays, Josiah Williams Unboxes Bray Wyatt Holiday Box

– WWE is moving its After The Bell podcast to Thursdays starting this week. The company announced on Tuesday that the show moves as of this week, with this week’s guests being Charlotte Flair, Paige and The Street Profits:

Joining host Corey Graves will be Charlotte Flair, Paige and The Street Profits, all of whom will have no shortage of topics to discuss. Although Paige will surely delve into her new gig as a WWE Backstage correspondent and The Street Profits will discuss their new “Monday After Weekend Update” show on Raw, Charlotte is sure to have the WWE Universe buzzing.

As you might remember, last week’s After the Bell saw Graves express a somewhat controversial opinion about The Queen’s stint in the tag team division, one that Charlotte didn’t exactly disagree with. What they’ll discuss remains to be seen, but you can expect them to pick up right where they left off.

New episodes of After the Bell drop every Thursday wherever podcasts are available. Click here to subscribe today!