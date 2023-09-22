WWE News: After The Bell with Santos Escobar, The Rock’s Best Callouts, More

– Santos Escobar appeared on WWE After The Bell recently. You can find the full podcast below, described as:

The LWO’s Santos Escobar joins the podcast for the first time to discuss his decorated wrestling family, the impact of bringing back The LWO and why he feels Rey Mysterio is the greatest luchador of all time. Plus, Corey and Kevin recap The Rock’s surprise return to SmackDown

– WWE featured a video of The Rock’s best verbal confrontations, detailed as:

Watch this compilation of The Rock being an absolute savage and insulting “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, John Cena, Austin Theory, Triple H and more WWE Superstars and Legends.

– UpUpDownDown posted a pair of gameplay videos that you can find below, described as:

Austin Creed and Tyler Breeze don their pirate hats and set sail for the seven seas! Together, they take on the many challenges such as fighting phantoms and finding hidden treasure. By working together, Creed and Breeze learn the valuable lesson that all roles are instrumental and that no team member is ever forgotten! This episode is presented by America’s Navy.

The halfway point is nearly upon us, can our GMs hold their rosters together or their tag teams?! Will Raw GM Tyler Breeze continue to keep WCW lagging just behind the competition, or can Austin Creed use every trick in his book to keep things together for a W?

– WWE featured another video in their ongoing sponsorhip collab with Cinnamon Toast Crush, detailed as:

LA Knight runs into a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamoji backstage at WWE event.

– WWE posted a clip series of The Rock’s takedowns, described as:

The Rock returns to WWE to shut up, beat down and lay out WWE Superstars and personalities like Triple H, Baron Corbin and even Michael Cole.

– Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw posted a video episode with Baron Von Raschke that you can find below.

