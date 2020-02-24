wrestling / News

WWE News: Aiden English Says He’s Not Retired From the Ring, NXT Turns 10 Years Old

February 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Aiden English

– Aiden English may be busy at the broadcast booth, but he says his in-ring career isn’t done. English was asked on Twitter whether he’d retired from the ring and gave a short and simple response as you can see below:

– The WWE Network Twitter account posted a video celebrating NXT’s 10 year anniversary:

