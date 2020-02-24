wrestling / News
WWE News: Aiden English Says He’s Not Retired From the Ring, NXT Turns 10 Years Old
February 23, 2020 | Posted by
– Aiden English may be busy at the broadcast booth, but he says his in-ring career isn’t done. English was asked on Twitter whether he’d retired from the ring and gave a short and simple response as you can see below:
— CommentaryKingWWE (@WWEDramaKing) February 23, 2020
– The WWE Network Twitter account posted a video celebrating NXT’s 10 year anniversary:
The @WWENXT brand was born 1️⃣0️⃣ years ago today…
Let the celebration begin with Episode 1: https://t.co/R1rFoI6cGD pic.twitter.com/KcywmKXCzs
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Glitches And Flickering Happened On Screen During Smackdown
- Brandi Rhodes On Getting Emotional During Cody Receiving His Lashes From MJF, How Often She & Cody Talk AEW at Home
- Jim Ross on If Ric Flair Deserved Credit for WCW’s Success During His Time As Head Booker, Jim Herd Running Flair Off
- Rob Van Dam On What Vince McMahon Told Him Backstage in WWE About Taking Chair Shots, Why He Didn’t Put His Hands Up