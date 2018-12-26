Quantcast

 

WWE News: Aiden English & Tye Dillinger Comment on Rusev’s US Title Win, Gallows & Anderson On Smackdown Win

December 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rusev Smackdown 12-25-18

– Aiden English and Tye Dillinger took to Twitter to comment on Rusev’s United States Championship win on last night’s Smackdown. As you can see below, Dillinger teased a run at the new champion while English took credit for his former partner’s win:

– WWE posted the following video of Kayla Braxton talking to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson after their win in an eight-man tag team match on Smackdown. The two noted that they have new attitudes for the new year and are ready to make a statement:

