WWE News: Aiden English & Tye Dillinger Comment on Rusev’s US Title Win, Gallows & Anderson On Smackdown Win

– Aiden English and Tye Dillinger took to Twitter to comment on Rusev’s United States Championship win on last night’s Smackdown. As you can see below, Dillinger teased a run at the new champion while English took credit for his former partner’s win:

Heard we have a new #USTitle Champion. How nice. Keep it warm for me kid. — Stan 🔟 (@WWEDillinger) December 26, 2018

– WWE posted the following video of Kayla Braxton talking to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson after their win in an eight-man tag team match on Smackdown. The two noted that they have new attitudes for the new year and are ready to make a statement: