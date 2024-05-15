– PWInsider reports that the Eddie Guerrero episode of Biography: WWE Legends is going to air on Sunday< May 26. The promotional synopsis for the documentary reads:

“Eddie Guerrero’s destiny was already written; the youngest son of Mexico’s first family of wrestling, Eddie’s assentation to wrestling stardom is fueled by desire yet flawed by addiction.”

– PWInsider also has an update on the unreleased WrestleMania 40 documentary. While it’s not confirmed to be 100% accurate, the report notes that some sources have indicated that the documentary is waiting on final approval from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. A few weeks ago, WWE officials said the documentary would be released “soon.”