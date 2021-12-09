wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Ferrari & Masai Russell Comment on Joining First NIL Class, Cora Jade Joins What’s NeXT, NXT UK Preview for Pretty Deadly vs. Moustache Mountain

December 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NIL - Next in Line

As previously reported, WWE announced its first inaugural NIL (Next In Line) class this week. Among the group were Oklahoma wrestler A.J. Ferrari and Kentucky track and field athlete Masai Russell. They commented on the news via Twitter, which you can see below.

– Cora Jade is the guest on the latest edition of What’s NeXT:

– WWE released a preview video for today’s NXT UK tag team title match between Pretty Deadly and Moustache Mountain:

