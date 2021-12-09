WWE News: AJ Ferrari & Masai Russell Comment on Joining First NIL Class, Cora Jade Joins What’s NeXT, NXT UK Preview for Pretty Deadly vs. Moustache Mountain

– As previously reported, WWE announced its first inaugural NIL (Next In Line) class this week. Among the group were Oklahoma wrestler A.J. Ferrari and Kentucky track and field athlete Masai Russell. They commented on the news via Twitter, which you can see below.

🚨I am extremely excited to announce that I OFFICIALLY have signed an agreement with @WWE ✍️ and I AM going to be a @WWE SUPERSTAR.🚨

You can bet all your 🤑money💸 on ⚡️Mr. Fast Twitch⚡️

I am coming😤 for the🔥WWE Championship Title🔥 and belt!

🏆💰🤑🦍⚠️😎😤😡🥶💧🏎💨💪 pic.twitter.com/Ssk7UShhxx — AJ Ferrari (@mrfasttwitch) December 8, 2021

Y’all I promise I’m not about to be in nobodies ring😂😂😂 I’m going to do a YouTube and explain what this WWE partnership is about 😂☺️ — Masai Russell✨ (@masai_russell) December 8, 2021

– Cora Jade is the guest on the latest edition of What’s NeXT:

– WWE released a preview video for today’s NXT UK tag team title match between Pretty Deadly and Moustache Mountain: