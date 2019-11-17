Various News: AJ Lee Jokes About CM Punk Return to WWE Programming, Top 5 NXT Moments for Adam Cole, Bob Backlund Meets Fans in Brookhaven

– Last week, former WWE Superstar CM Punk appeared on WWE Backstage, announcing that he would be appearing on the show as a special contributor. Earlier today, CM Punk’s wife, former WWE Superstar AJ Lee, commented on Punk’s appearance. She joked, “Been offline. What did I miss?” You can check out AJ Lee’s tweet referencing CM Punk below.

Been offline. What did I miss? — AJ (@TheAJMendez) November 17, 2019

– WWE released a new NXT Top 5 video showcasing the Top 5 Moments for Adam Cole, which Cole also shared on Twitter. You can check out that video below.

– The Delco Times reported on WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund making a recent fan signing appearance at Burman’s Health Shop in Brookhaven, Pennsylvania.