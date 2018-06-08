wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Lee Jokes About CM Punk’s UFC 225 Weigh-In, WWE Wishes Tatanka Happy Birthday
June 8, 2018 | Posted by
– AJ Lee posted a little humor to Twitter following her husband CM Punk’s weigh-in for UFC 225. You can see her post below:
YEAH! – @TheAJMendez 😂🙌
169 Pounds🙌 @CMPunk
Official Weigh In👌#cmpunk #UFC225 #ufc #ajmendez pic.twitter.com/1ZeebktfVM
— OrtonBliss (@ortonbliss) June 8, 2018
Keep it in your pants, AJ. https://t.co/x2BGsHp5wC
— AJ (@TheAJMendez) June 8, 2018
– WWE shared a happy birthday wish to WWE legend Tatanka on Friday. Tatanka turned fifty-seven: