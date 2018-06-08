Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Lee Jokes About CM Punk’s UFC 225 Weigh-In, WWE Wishes Tatanka Happy Birthday

June 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Lee

– AJ Lee posted a little humor to Twitter following her husband CM Punk’s weigh-in for UFC 225. You can see her post below:

– WWE shared a happy birthday wish to WWE legend Tatanka on Friday. Tatanka turned fifty-seven:

Happy birthday to #Tatanka!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

article topics :

AJ Lee, CM Punk, Tatanka, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading