WWE News: AJ Lee Does Mental Health PSA, Big Show Appears in NASCAR Ad

– WWE alumna AJ Lee is featured in a new public service announcement for Mental Illness Awareness Week. You can check it out below. Lee appears alongside Marty DeRosa and more talking about the stigmatization of mental illeness, hiding it from people, overcoming obstacles and more:

– Here is a new NASCAR promotional video featuring Big Show and driver Matt Kenseth. Big Show tells Kenseth to “Say it to my face,” after which Kenseth gets cranked up to be face-to-face with Show and proceeds to hype his team and their final appearance of the season this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway: