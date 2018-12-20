Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles Showcases First Ronda Rousey Action Figure, Becky Lynch Hits Assault Bike, and Xavier Woods Has a Message for Santa Claus

December 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AJ Styles Hell in a Cell

– WWE released a new video of AJ Styles checking out some of Mattel’s latest WWE action figure, including the first WWE action figure for Ronda Rousey. You can check out the video below.

– Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts channel released a new video today showing Becky Lynch hitting the assault bike (air bike). You can check out the workout video for Lynch below.

– 2K Games released a new video in its WWE 2K19 Santa Series. In the latest video, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has a message for Santa Claus. You can check out that video below.

article topics :

AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading