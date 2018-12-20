wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Showcases First Ronda Rousey Action Figure, Becky Lynch Hits Assault Bike, and Xavier Woods Has a Message for Santa Claus
– WWE released a new video of AJ Styles checking out some of Mattel’s latest WWE action figure, including the first WWE action figure for Ronda Rousey. You can check out the video below.
– Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts channel released a new video today showing Becky Lynch hitting the assault bike (air bike). You can check out the workout video for Lynch below.
– 2K Games released a new video in its WWE 2K19 Santa Series. In the latest video, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has a message for Santa Claus. You can check out that video below.