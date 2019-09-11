WWE News: AJ Styles and Cedric Alexander Comment on Clash of Champions Match, Triple H Gives Another Replica WWE Title

– AJ Styles and Cedric Alexander posted to Twitter to comment on their United States Championship match at Clash of Champions. The match was announced earlier in the day. The two posted:

Celebrate your night @TheGarden kid. #TheOC’s been doing this a longggg time and one night isn’t good enough. You have to be better than good. Better than great. To beat me for the #USTitle? You have to be #phenomenal. #WWEClash https://t.co/lKYT1qyrpB — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) September 10, 2019

– Triple H gave a replic WWE Championship to Rafael Nadal his US Open win, as you can see below. The WWE executive gave a similar title to Bianca Andreescu for her own US Open win.