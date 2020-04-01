wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles And More Set For This Week’s The Bump, Top 10 Raw Moments

March 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles The Bump

– AJ Styles is among the guests announced for this week’s episode of The Bump. As you can see below, the show has announced that Styles, Shotzi Blackheart, Humberto Carrillo and ESPN’s Ariel Helwani will appear on the show, which airs on digital platforms at 10 AM ET:

– WWE posted the top 10 moments video for this week’s Raw:

