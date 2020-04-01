wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles And More Set For This Week’s The Bump, Top 10 Raw Moments
March 31, 2020 | Posted by
– AJ Styles is among the guests announced for this week’s episode of The Bump. As you can see below, the show has announced that Styles, Shotzi Blackheart, Humberto Carrillo and ESPN’s Ariel Helwani will appear on the show, which airs on digital platforms at 10 AM ET:
#ThePhenomenal @AJStylesOrg! pic.twitter.com/tIJytK91n7
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 31, 2020
💚 @Shotziblack! pic.twitter.com/PNEp6lbolC
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 31, 2020
And @humberto_wwe! pic.twitter.com/KBRAWM49uI
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 31, 2020
– WWE posted the top 10 moments video for this week’s Raw:
More Trending Stories
- Wade Barrett On Why He Left WWE, Feeling Like He Needed to Go and Being Depressed After He Left
- Madman Fulton Says He Can Do Things In Impact He Couldn’t In NXT
- FOX Announces Huge Deal With WWE: Wrestlemania Through FOX Apps, WWE Backstage Returning, FOX Sports Air Classic WWE Programming
- Jim Cornette Blasts Matt Hardy – Chris Jericho AEW Segment, Says They Buried Schiavone & Jericho Shouldn’t Have Put Up With It, Calls Tony Khan A ‘Mark’