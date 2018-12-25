WWE News: AJ Styles Attacks Vince McMahon on Smackdown, Rusev Reacts to US Title Win

– AJ Styles was goaded into attacking Vince McMahon during the final segment of this week’s Smackdown. You can see the video below of McMahon taunting Styles, seeming to not know who he is at first and asking, after Styles lists his accolades, why he wasn’t competing on the show. McMahon said he wanted to see the “real AJ Styles” and let his darker side free. He slapped Styles, only to get floored by a punch:

– WWE posted the following video of Rusev reacting to winning the United States Championship on Smackdown: