wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Comments on RKOing Akira Tozawa, Video of Erick Rowan Segment
– AJ Styles took to Twitter to comment on aping Randy Orton, including an RKO, in his win over Akira Tozawa. Styles posted to his account noting that “Anything that he has done I’ve always done better,” as you can see below:
Anything that he has done I’ve always done better. #PhenomenalRKO #Raw https://t.co/CWT55jBP6h
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) January 7, 2020
– WWE posted the video of the latest moment in Erick Rowan’s odd storyline involving his hooded cage. After squashing enhancement wrestler KJ Orso, Rowan took him to the cage and forced him to look in the cage. Orso screamed and pulled back, his face covered with a reddish substance, and ran away. Also below is an earlier segment where Mojo Rawley got freaked out by what was under the cage:
More Trending Stories
- Daniel Bryan On Never Geting a WrestleMania Match with CM Punk, Whether His Eco-Friendly Gimmick Would Work as a Babyface
- Rhino on Why His Most Recent WWE Run Wasn’t More Successful, WWE Making a Push to Re-Sign Him
- Bruce Prichard on Infamous Story of Verne Gagne Offering The Iron Sheik Money to Break Hulk Hogan’s Leg, What Sheik Told Vince McMahon About It
- Jim Ross on How Hot the McMahons Were to Sign Big Show in 1999, Meeting With Show to Recruit Him