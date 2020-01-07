WWE News: AJ Styles Comments on RKOing Akira Tozawa, Video of Erick Rowan Segment

– AJ Styles took to Twitter to comment on aping Randy Orton, including an RKO, in his win over Akira Tozawa. Styles posted to his account noting that “Anything that he has done I’ve always done better,” as you can see below:

– WWE posted the video of the latest moment in Erick Rowan’s odd storyline involving his hooded cage. After squashing enhancement wrestler KJ Orso, Rowan took him to the cage and forced him to look in the cage. Orso screamed and pulled back, his face covered with a reddish substance, and ran away. Also below is an earlier segment where Mojo Rawley got freaked out by what was under the cage: