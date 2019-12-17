wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles Comments on Tonight’s Raw Match, King Corbin on Roman Reigns, Stock Up

December 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AJ Styles is all sorts of ready to face Randy Orton on tonight’s Raw. Styles, who is set to face Orton in the ring after the Viper targeted him the last couple of weeks, posted:

– WWE’s stock closed at $63.89 on Monday, up $0.83 (1.82%) from the previous closing price. That’s the best price since October 30th, the day before the stock fell drastically over the Q3 financial results. The market as a whole was up 0.36% on the day.

– WWE shared this video of King Corbin after TLC talking about how the locker room, like the Revival and Dolph Ziggler, are sick and tired of Roman Reigns:

