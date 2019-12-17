wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Comments on Tonight’s Raw Match, King Corbin on Roman Reigns, Stock Up
– AJ Styles is all sorts of ready to face Randy Orton on tonight’s Raw. Styles, who is set to face Orton in the ring after the Viper targeted him the last couple of weeks, posted:
We’ll see what happens when it’s not a sneak attack. When he has to face me for real. No hiding. No stupid winks!! It’s #MotherLovingMondayNight #Raw! https://t.co/ufLi1uMpNQ
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) December 16, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $63.89 on Monday, up $0.83 (1.82%) from the previous closing price. That’s the best price since October 30th, the day before the stock fell drastically over the Q3 financial results. The market as a whole was up 0.36% on the day.
– WWE shared this video of King Corbin after TLC talking about how the locker room, like the Revival and Dolph Ziggler, are sick and tired of Roman Reigns:
