WWE News: AJ Styles Comments on WWE Championship Loss, Drake Maverick Sends The Bar a Warning

November 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles Hell in a Cell

– AJ Styles took to Twitter to comment on losing the WWE Championship on last night’s Smackdown to Daniel Bryan. You can see the post below, in which Styles says Bryan showed who he was as a man and promised some payback:

– Drake Maverick appears in a new video warning The Bar ahead of their match with The Authors of Pain at Survivor Series:

