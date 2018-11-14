WWE News: AJ Styles Comments on WWE Championship Loss, Drake Maverick Sends The Bar a Warning

– AJ Styles took to Twitter to comment on losing the WWE Championship on last night’s Smackdown to Daniel Bryan. You can see the post below, in which Styles says Bryan showed who he was as a man and promised some payback:

The thing about being a real Champion, a reigning, DEFENDING champion is that any day someone can beat you. But holding the title is more than just wins and losses, it’s about who you are as a man.

Daniel showed us that last night.

And the receipt is coming. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/m99WvL1JpJ — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 14, 2018

