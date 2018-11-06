WWE News: AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan Team After Smackdown Ends, Video of Mark Andrews in Cardiff

– AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan teamed up after this week’s Smackdown taping came to an end. Wrestling Inc reports that the two faced off with Randy Orton and The Miz, with the babyfaces picking up the win. The end came when Bryan blocked an RKO by Orton, followed by Styles hitting the Phenomenal Forearm on Orton. That allowed them to double team Miz with Yes Kicks, followed by a running knee by Bryan. Styles them applied the calf crusher to submit Miz.

– Here is video of Mark Andrews at the main roster live event in his hometown of Cardiff, Wales over the weekend: