wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Has a Message for The Undertaker, Preview for This Week’s Smackdown, Playlist Features Irish Superstars
– AJ Styles has his matchup signed with The Undertaker for WrestleMania. After last night’s “contract signing” on Raw, AJ Styles delivered a message to The Undertaker on Twitter. Styles wrote, “Contract signed. Fate sealed. The end is near for you, Deadman. See you at #WrestleMania. #Raw” You can check out that tweet below.
Contract signed.
Fate sealed.
The end is near for you, Deadman.
See you at #WrestleMania. #Raw https://t.co/rqjbSF3Qn4
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 17, 2020
– WWE released a preview for this week’s edition of Smackdown. Friday Night Smackdown is also slated for the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Friday. It will be broadcast live on the FOX Network.
– WWE released a new WWE Playlist video today featuring “Arse-kicking Irish Superstars.” You can check out that video compilation below.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Announces WrestleMania Update, Will Stream From Performance Center
- Jim Ross on Why He Liked the WrestleMania 16 Main Event, Why Stephanie McMahon Was a Better Heel Than Shane
- Ken Shamrock On The Rock Bleeding In Their WrestleMania 14 Match, Not Using Blood Capsules in the Attitude Era
- Cody Says ‘We Shouldn’t Hold Back’ When Asked If There Will Be Audience At AEW Dynamite