WWE News: AJ Styles Does Stone Cold Impression At Smackdown Taping, The Miz and Shane McMahon Keep Celebrating After Smackdown, Anniversary of WWE NXT UK Title

– After last night’s Smackdown taping in Birmingham was over, the dark match featured Daniel Bryan retaining the WWE title against AJ Styles by DQ. Bryan cut a heel promo, mocking Alabama for losing to Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this month. Styles came back out and took out Bryan, then celebrated with a young fan in the audience. After that, he did an impression of Stone Cold Steve Austin (using water bottles instead of beer cans) and hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Bryan.

– WWE has posted a video from after Smackdown, with the Miz and Shane McMahon deciding to continue McMahon’s birthday celebration.

– Yesterday marked the two year anniversary of the creation of the WWE UK title, which eventually became the NXT UK title. Tyler Bate was the inaugural champion, defeating Pete Dunne in the finals of a tournament. He held the title for 125 days before losing it to Dunne at NXT Takeover: Chicago on May 20, 2017. Dunne has held the belt ever since.