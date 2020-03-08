wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Calls Tonight’s Match a ‘Bump in the Road,’ Sam Roberts Joins The Bump Wall,
March 8, 2020 | Posted by
– AJ Styles commented on his match tonight at Elimination Chamber against Aleister Black. According to Styles, tonight’s match “is just a bump in the road to MOTHER-LOVIN MONDAY NIGHT!” You can check out that tweet below.
Tonight is just a bump in the road to MOTHER-LOVIN MONDAY NIGHT!
Get out of the way or get run through…@LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE #TheOC #WWEChamber
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 8, 2020
– WWE’s The Bump released a video featuring Sam Roberts’ photo going up on The Bump Wall. You can check out that clip below.
ON The #WWETheBump Wall:@notsam ✅@Malcolmvelli ❌
Hear more of Sam's takes: @jimandsamshow https://t.co/GHRbXaxcLV pic.twitter.com/FyB5PSh3VJ
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Discusses Slapping Disco Inferno On A Rent-A-Car Bus Over Incident With Bill DeMott
- Bruce Prichard Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who Jenna Jameson Was, Discusses His Reaction To Her In The Val Venis Vignettes
- Kurt Angle on His ‘7-Hour Wrestling Feud’ With Vince McMahon During an Airplane Trip, How Brock Lesnar Is ‘One of the Greatest’ Ever
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Concerns They Had Over Giving Sean Morley The Val Venis Gimmick, Inherent Limitations of the Gimmick