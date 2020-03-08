wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles Calls Tonight’s Match a ‘Bump in the Road,’ Sam Roberts Joins The Bump Wall,

March 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AJ Styles Raw

– AJ Styles commented on his match tonight at Elimination Chamber against Aleister Black. According to Styles, tonight’s match “is just a bump in the road to MOTHER-LOVIN MONDAY NIGHT!” You can check out that tweet below.

– WWE’s The Bump released a video featuring Sam Roberts’ photo going up on The Bump Wall. You can check out that clip below.

