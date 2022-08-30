wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles & Hit Row Set for The Bump This Week, Panel Details for Clash at the Castle Kickoff, Raw Video Highlights
August 30, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Superstars AJ Styles and Hit Row will be the guests on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump:
NEXT WEEK on #WWETheBump:@AJStylesOrg and #HitRow!
Don't miss it, WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET! pic.twitter.com/VeL5Dl6WGw
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2022
– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw Talk, WWE announced that Matt Camp, Jackie REdmond, and Peter Rosenberg will host the WWE Castle at the Castle Kickoff Show set for Saturday.
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Triple H’s Comments About CM Punk: ‘He Was Right’
- WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Braun Strowman, Update On Bronson Reed
- Note On Early Plans For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On AEW Status of Samoa Joe Following Completion of Twisted Metal