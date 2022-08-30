wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles & Hit Row Set for The Bump This Week, Panel Details for Clash at the Castle Kickoff, Raw Video Highlights

August 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump 8-31-2022 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstars AJ Styles and Hit Row will be the guests on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump:

– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw Talk, WWE announced that Matt Camp, Jackie REdmond, and Peter Rosenberg will host the WWE Castle at the Castle Kickoff Show set for Saturday.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:




















More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, The Bump, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading