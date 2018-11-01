wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Hits Top 10 WWE Title Reigns, Braun Strowman Shares Pic With Kane and Big Show
– AJ Styles has made his way into the top ten longest WWE Championship reigns. As you can see below via WWE’s Instagram account, Styles has passed Diesel to make his way into the top ten for a single title reign at 359 days thus far. He has five days left to go before he would pass Hulk Hogan to get to #9.
– Braun Strowman posted the following photo with Kane and Big Show to Instagram:
They don’t build them like us anymore!!!! #TheLastOfTheDinosaurs just missing the #DeadMan I have been very blessed in my short time in this business these men have help me so much along the way passing there knowledge on to me and helping me learn the business and how to work as a big man!!! (Which is a dying art) And I am honored to be able to call them not just my mentors but my friends!!! #BigMen #Dinosaurs #Giants #SharpDressedMen #Dapper #FutureHallOfFamersAndMe