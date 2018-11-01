WWE News: AJ Styles Hits Top 10 WWE Title Reigns, Braun Strowman Shares Pic With Kane and Big Show

– AJ Styles has made his way into the top ten longest WWE Championship reigns. As you can see below via WWE’s Instagram account, Styles has passed Diesel to make his way into the top ten for a single title reign at 359 days thus far. He has five days left to go before he would pass Hulk Hogan to get to #9.

– Braun Strowman posted the following photo with Kane and Big Show to Instagram: