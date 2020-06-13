WWE News: AJ Styles IC Title Photoshoot Video, More Smackdown & 205 Live Video Highlights

– AJ Styles beat Daniel Bryan in the finals of the Intercontinental title tournament on last night’s Smackdown to win the belt. This is Styles’ first reign as IC champion. Following the match, AJ Styles took part in his first photoshoot as IC champ, and you can check out some footage of the shoot released by WWE below.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live. You can check out those clips below.















