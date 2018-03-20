 

WWE News: AJ Styles: I’ll Go To WrestleMania Even If I Have One Less Leg, Paul Heyman Comments on Francis Ngannou Calling Out Brock Lesnar

March 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
aj styles wwe smackdown 31318

– During a WWE media call today, AJ Styles was asked about the injury he’s reportedly dealing with. When asked if he’s miss WrestleMania, Styles had the following to say to catch-newz.com

“I will go to WrestleMania even if I have one less leg.”

– Paul Heyman recently spoke with TMZ, responding to UFC fighter Francis Ngannou’s recent call out of Brock Lesnar. Heyman says Lesnar would kick his ass…

