WWE News: AJ Styles & Jimmy Smith Set for Next Week’s The Bump, Ticket Presale, R-Truth Turns 50

– WWE has announced that AJ Styles and Jimmy Smith will be guests for next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump:

– Additionally, WWE is offering a ticket presale code for upcoming Road to WrestleMania live events with the code THEBUMP.

Use promo code: THEBUMP for an exclusive @WWE presale happening now! pic.twitter.com/R1i2ihosiS — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 19, 2022

– Former WWE US, 24/7, and tag team champion R-Truth celebrates his birthday today, turning the big 5-0. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below: