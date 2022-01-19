wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles & Jimmy Smith Set for Next Week’s The Bump, Ticket Presale, R-Truth Turns 50
– WWE has announced that AJ Styles and Jimmy Smith will be guests for next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump:
NEXT WEDNESDAY on @WWETheBump@AJStylesOrg@jimmysmithmma pic.twitter.com/dFB77SCPA9
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 19, 2022
– Additionally, WWE is offering a ticket presale code for upcoming Road to WrestleMania live events with the code THEBUMP.
Use promo code: THEBUMP for an exclusive @WWE presale happening now! pic.twitter.com/R1i2ihosiS
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 19, 2022
– Former WWE US, 24/7, and tag team champion R-Truth celebrates his birthday today, turning the big 5-0. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy birthday to @RonKillings! Show him some birthday love with your favorite R-Truth moments. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pJOrWVItJZ
— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2022