– WWE released the full Raw Recap show for this week. AJ Styles is the guest on this week’s show:

A wild night at the world’s most famous arena ends in chaos! Roman Reigns returns, Seth Rollins defeats CM Punk inside a steel cage and more. Plus, AJ Styles joins the show after a heated exchange with Logan Paul. Sam Roberts and Megan Morant host the Raw Recap podcast.

– WWE Superstar Natalya didn’t have much time to offer advice to Maxxine Dupri last night on Raw, per a new WWE digital exclusive video from the event: