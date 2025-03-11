wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Joins This Week’s Raw Recap, Natalya Leaves Maxxine Dupri on Read,
March 11, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE released the full Raw Recap show for this week. AJ Styles is the guest on this week’s show:
A wild night at the world’s most famous arena ends in chaos! Roman Reigns returns, Seth Rollins defeats CM Punk inside a steel cage and more. Plus, AJ Styles joins the show after a heated exchange with Logan Paul. Sam Roberts and Megan Morant host the Raw Recap podcast.
– WWE Superstar Natalya didn’t have much time to offer advice to Maxxine Dupri last night on Raw, per a new WWE digital exclusive video from the event:
