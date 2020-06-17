wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles Set to Appear on Post-Mortem for The Last Ride Chapter 5, Top 10 Rare Undertaker Opponents

June 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Undertaker The Last Ride Post-Mortem

– WWE has announced AJ Styles as the guest for the final Post-Mortem for the last episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride. The fifth and final chapter debuts on Sunday on the WWE Network.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video showcasing The Top 10 Rare Undertaker Opponents. You can check out that video below.

