WWE News: AJ Styles Would Love to Face Tyler Bate, Video of Mike Kanellis’ Attack on Lince Dorado

– AJ Styles is interested in a potential match with Tyler Bate, as the WWE Champion noted in a new interview. Styles spoke with the Daily Star and was asked about a bout with the former NXT UK Champion.

“If the opportunity presents itself, I think that him and I could have an unbelievable match,” Styles said.

Bate is also interested in the match, having previously told the site, “I think I could have a good one with AJ.”

– WWE posted the following video of Mike and Maria Kanellis making their 205 Live debut. Kanellis interrupted the Lince Dorado vs. Lio Rush match and attacked Dorado: