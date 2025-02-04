wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Moves To Raw, New Day Get New Theme Song
– AJ Styles is now a Raw superstar, with his move to the brand announced on this week’s show. Adam Pearce revealed on Monday that he had made a deal before the transfer window expired to get the newly-returned Styles on the brand.
Styles made his WWE TV return at the Royal Rumble on Saturday.
– The New Day had a new theme song on this week’s show. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston came out for their match with Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio to a new theme, as you can see below:
