WWE News: AJ Styles Moves To Raw, New Day Get New Theme Song

– AJ Styles is now a Raw superstar, with his move to the brand announced on this week’s show. Adam Pearce revealed on Monday that he had made a deal before the transfer window expired to get the newly-returned Styles on the brand.

Styles made his WWE TV return at the Royal Rumble on Saturday.

BREAKING: The Face That Runs The Place has just been picked up by @ScrapDaddyAP for #RawOnNetflix!@AJStylesOrg comes back next Monday on #WWERaw to make an impact live in NASHVILLE! 🎟️ https://t.co/0hOpeJIAdH pic.twitter.com/Kr8JjcT8UH — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2025

– The New Day had a new theme song on this week’s show. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston came out for their match with Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio to a new theme, as you can see below: