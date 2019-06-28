WWE News: AJ Styles Named Superstar of the Week, XFL Names Dallas Team President

– AJ Styles is WWE’s Superstar of the Week following his win over US Champion Ricochet on Raw. You can see WWE’s article on Styles being named this week’s winner below:

AJ Styles named Superstar of the Week

Did you miss AJ Styles? You should have. At the risk of levying favoritism at the feet of the two-time WWE Champion, this place has been missing a certain je ne sais quoi since The Phenomenal One was put on the shelf about a month ago. We got it back in a hurry when Styles made his in-ring return this Monday with a victorious effort against the new United States Champion, Ricochet. Here we pause to acknowledge that it takes two to tango, and Ricochet — who we shouted out last week — gave The Phenomenal One a fight worthy of the main-event showcase it received. But the night belonged to Styles; the veteran was in vintage form, kicking, striking and finally flying down with a Phenomenal Forearm to seal an emphatic, hard-won victory. Even Styles’ post-match show of respect, when he hugged Ricochet and raised his arm, was a statement: The competition might be younger, faster and stronger, but it’s still clear who sets the pace both between the bells and outside them. AJ Styles is your Superstar of the Week.

– The XFL has announced that former Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for NHL team the Dallas Stars will be the president of the league’s Dallas team. The league launches early next year. The XFL made the announcement in a press release.

“The XFL has attracted an impressive group of coaches and sports executives to its ranks, and I’d like to thank Vince McMahon and Jeffrey Pollack for the opportunity to lead the team in my hometown and work with the legendary Bob Stoops,” said Raskin. “Knowing how passionate football fans in North Texas are, it’s humbling and extremely energizing to take on this new challenge. We are eager to begin the process of building a first-class organization devoted to creating fan-first experiences and strong partnerships throughout the community.”