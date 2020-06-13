WWE News: AJ Styles Knows What He Has To Do, The Street Profits Promote DK Publishing Sale, The Miz Joins Xavier Woods on UUDD

– New WWE Intercontinental champion AJ Styles shared a message on Twitter today following his title win on last night’s Smackdown. You can view that tweet below.

AJ Styles wrote, “I know what this title means. I know what I have to do. What a match with @WWEDanielBryan, now it’s about making this title #phenomenal. I’m watching…and waiting. #Smackdown #WWEBacklash”

– WWE Raw tag team champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) appeared in a video clip today informing fans on a DK Publishing sale on WWE books on Amazon.com. You can check out that clip below.

– The Miz joined Xavier Woods on UpUpDownDown this week for Superstar Savepoint. You can check out that video below.