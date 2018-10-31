WWE News: AJ Styles Proud Of His Match With Daniel Bryan, Paul Heyman Comments On His New Merchandise

– In a post on Twitter, AJ Styles said that he was proud of his match with Daniel Bryan last night on Smackdown Live. He also commented on facing Samoa Joe at WWE Crown Jewel this Friday. He wrote:

I’m proud of my @WWE Championship Match with @WWEDanielBryan last night on #SDLive. It was a match centered on skill and athleticism.

Joe’s attack was not….

He got his wish, now I’m going to make him regret it. Again. #WWECrownJewel — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) October 31, 2018

– Paul Heyman commented on his new “Never A Prediction” t-shirt in WWE Shop.

I don't offer predictions.

I offer spoilers.

Here's a spoiler for you.

Wear this shirt, and EVERYONE will admire your exquisite taste in fashionable tees!https://t.co/lau4U5p0YE — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 30, 2018