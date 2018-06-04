wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Is Ready For Smackdown Contract Signing, NXT Headed Back To Northeast
June 4, 2018
– AJ Styles said he’s ready for his contract signing with Shinsuke Nakamura tomorrow night on Smackdown Live. He wrote:
Sign it. Seal it. And I’ll deliver.
Like I always do. #MITB #Phenomenal https://t.co/NUsxKJ4Z3U
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 4, 2018
– NXT will return to the Northeast US this August, which will include NXT Takeover: Brooklyn. Triple H wrote on Twitter:
Before @WWENXT takes over Brooklyn with #NXTTakeOver, the #NXTRoadTrip returns to:#NXTLowell 8/16#NXTAsburyPark 8/17
Tickets go on sale THIS Friday at 10am ET at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/JLPVHSZ8nY
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 4, 2018