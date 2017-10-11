WWE News: AJ Styles Says He’s Not the Best Wrestler in the World, New Eva Marie Travel Blog

– AJ Styles said he’s not the best wrestler in the world in a new interview. Speaking with The Independent, Styles commented on who is the best in the world today.

“I don’t know that I’m the best wrestler in the world,” he said. “But I like to think that I work hard when I step into a ring and I take a lot of pride in what I do, take in pride in what I do. Who is the best? That’s up for discussion I think; there are a lot of great performers out there. You never know which one is going to be the next ‘top guy’, but if you’re asking me about being the best wrestler in the world? I’d say I’m not.”

– WWE aluma Eva Marie posted a new travel blog from Bali, which you can can check out below: