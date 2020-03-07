WWE News: AJ Styles Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage, Clip of nWo’s Appearance on Smackdown

– AJ Styles is set to appear on next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. WWE announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Styles will be the guest on next week’s episode, which airs Tuesday on FOX Sports 1:

– WWE posted the highlight club of tonight’s Moment of Bliss opening segment with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross speaking with Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman of the nWo. The group got interrupted by Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, which then brought out Braun Strowman to force the bad guys out of the ring: