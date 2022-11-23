wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles & Shotzi Set for The Bump Survivor Series Preview Show, Playlist Showcases Damage CTRL’s Road to Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Sends Message to WWE Universe
– WWE has announced that AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi will be guests on this Saturday’s Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump:
🔥 Don't miss your chance to see #WWETheBump LIVE THIS SATURDAY! @AJStylesOrg and @ShotziWWE will be here before they compete at #SurvivorSeries!
Meet us at @guyscocina in Boston, MA – show starts at 3pm ET! @bignightlive pic.twitter.com/OfSiaMiIVi
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2022
The full lineup for #WWETheBump LIVE THIS SATURDAY at @guyscocina in Boston, MA:
😤 @ShotziWWE
🤳 @_Theory1
🤘 @AJStylesOrg
Meet us there and join us LIVE – Show starts at 3pm ET! pic.twitter.com/hwZ5xmbYgQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2022
– WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Survivor Series for Damage CTRL:
– WWE released a new preview clip with Ozzy Osbourne sending a message to the WWE Universe about his new album, Patient #9:
.@OzzyOsbourne shares a message with the WWE Universe about his latest album, "Patient #9." pic.twitter.com/fDf7lUngMd
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2022
