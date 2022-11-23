wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles & Shotzi Set for The Bump Survivor Series Preview Show, Playlist Showcases Damage CTRL’s Road to Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Sends Message to WWE Universe

November 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Survivor Series Preview Show Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has announced that AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi will be guests on this Saturday’s Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump:

– WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Survivor Series for Damage CTRL:

– WWE released a new preview clip with Ozzy Osbourne sending a message to the WWE Universe about his new album, Patient #9:

