WWE News: AJ Styles Says to Bet on Him at Survivor Series, Total Divas Preview Clip

November 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AJ Styles Survivor Series Three-Way Secondary Champions

As previously reported, AJ Styles vs. Roderick Strong vs. Shinsuke Nakamura has been added to Survivor Series 2019. AJ Styles commented on the match earlier today on his Twitter account, which you can see below.

Styles tweeted, “An undisputedly phenomenal showcase of strong styles. Y’all want to know what match to watch at #SurvivorSeries? Bet on #Raw. Bet on me. Bet on #TheOC. #MotherLovingMatchOfTheNight.”

– WWE released a preview clip for tonight’s episode of Total Divas, where Natalya finds out that her father will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. You can check out that clip below.

