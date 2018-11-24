Quantcast

 

WWE News: AJ Styles Talks About His Future In Wrestling, NXT UK Stars React To TakeOver News

November 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– AJ Styles talked about his uncertain future in wrestling on his WWE Network special, WWE 365, stating the following (courtesy Wrestling Inc)

“What’s left for me? I don’t really know. I always will find something new and I’m not sure what that new is quite yet, but at the same time, I’ve been doing this for 19 years and at what point do I go and call it quits? I don’t know what that is, but I can tell you I’m very proud of the year that I had.”

– Some of the NXT UK stars have commented on today’s announcement that NXT UK will have its first Takeover event on January 12 at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England.

