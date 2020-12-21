WWE News: AJ Styles Blames The Miz For TLC Loss, Wade Barrett On Acting vs. Wrestling

– AJ Styles took to Twitter to comment on losing his match against Drew McIntyre at TLC. Styles pushed the brutality of the TLC match, while also blaming one person in particular for costing him a shot at winning the WWE Championship.

“Went to bed last night with a lot of bumps, bruises, cuts (and no @WWE Championship) … but I mean it when I say this about last night at #WWETLC….This is all Miz’s fault,” Styles wrote.

Miz attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase late in the match but ultimately couldn’t win the title.

Went to bed last night with a lot of bumps, bruises, cuts (and no @WWE Championship) … but I mean it when I say this about last night at #WWETLC This is all Miz’s fault. — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) December 21, 2020

– In a highlight clip from Wade Barrett’s appearance on the Swerve City Podcast on the WWE Network, Barrett discusses the differences between acting and pro wrestling. You can watch the video below.