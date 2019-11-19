WWE News: AJ Styles vs. Humberto Carrillo US Title Match Set for Raw Next Week, Kofi Kingston Celebrates World Children’s Day, Raw Video Highlights

– During last night’s Raw, WWE announced that Humberto Carrillo will get another shot at AJ Styles for the US title on next week’s show. You can check out the full announcement from WWE on the matchup below.

. @humberto_wwe has a HUGE opportunity as the red brand's new sensation will challenge @AJStylesOrg for the #UnitedStatesChampionship next Monday on #Raw . https://t.co/u21dEzblQ4 pic.twitter.com/pr8XNSBpFE

One night after the three-way battle for brand supremacy, Raw will play host to a match that could change the fortunes of the red brand even further.

Following victories over The O.C.’s AJ Styles and Karl Anderson in a multi-man tag team match and singles bout, respectively, Humberto Carrillo will challenge once again for Styles’ United States Championship. It won’t be the first time the 205 Live veteran faces off with The Phenomenal One with the title on the line, though the two wins over Styles and Anderson send Carrillo into the contest with momentum he didn’t quite have in the past. Previously, he was a young star just finding his way. Now, the young Superstar has found his footing, and should he again surpass Styles — no easy task, mind you; the champ is every bit as good as advertised — he might finally be ready to fly.

