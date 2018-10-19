WWE News: AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy Set For Smackdown House Show, John Cena Book Signing Set

– AJ Styles will battle Jeff Hardy in a WWE Championship match at an upcoming Smackdown-branded house show. WWE announced the match as part of an email to local fans in White Plains, New York per WZ. The match will be a No Disqualification bout.

Also announced for the show is Rey Mysterio, who will be making his first appearance in White Plains in six years. The show takes place on Sunday.

– John Cena will be doing a signing at the Boston Children’s Museum for his new book, Elbow Grease. Cena will also be reading from his book at the event, which takes place on October 26th. Cena posted to Twitter to promote the appearance: