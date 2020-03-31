WWE News: AJ Styles Wants What’s Left Of The Undertaker, Sareee Turns 24, Where Are They Now Preview

– In a post on Twitter, AJ Styles took another shot at the Undertaker before their Boneyard match at Wrestlemania 36. He said that he wants ‘what’s left’ of the Phenom.

He wrote: “Everyone wants to a ‘badass’ (see what I did there?) around #WrestleMania. I’m phenomenal all year. Every year. Bring what you got left. I plan on leaving your broken body in the middle of the boneyard. This one’s gonna be good. #WWERaw

– Sareee, who recently signed with WWE, turns 24 today.

– WWE has posted a preview of the next episode of ‘Where Are They Now?’, which looks at Eva Marie and Snitsky.