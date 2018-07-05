WWE News: AJ Styles Warns Rusev Ahead of Extreme Rules, Lana & Hideo Itami Attend Special Olympics Game

– AJ Styles posted to Twitter to send a warning to Rusev before thier match at Extreme Rules later this month. Styles posted the following:

Gonna take more than that to tear down what I’ve built. You’ve got less than two weeks until #ExtremeRules. Enjoy the song and dance until then. #AndStill https://t.co/lCVJHptPgR — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 5, 2018

– WWE posted the following video of Lana and Hideo Itami coaching a Special Olympics floor hockey game in Tokyo, Japan: