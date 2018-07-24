wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Welcomes a Challenge For SummerSlam, New Day Train For Smackdown Match
July 24, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted video of AJ Styles discussing the reveal of his SummerSlam opponent that will take place on tonight’s Smackdown. You can see the video below, where Styles says he welcomes a challenge for the show:
Last night, we caught up with @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg to get his thoughts ahead of @RealPaigeWWE's announcement on #SDLive tonight! pic.twitter.com/Y1RQEWAbAN
– Here’s video of the New Day training for their match against Sanity in the Smackdown Tag Team Tournament tonight:
You better believe @WWEBigE @TrueKofi & @XavierWoodsPhD have been TRAINING HARD for the start of tonight's #SDLive tag team tournament! pic.twitter.com/zI7Wwd8JbB
