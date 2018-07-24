Quantcast

 

WWE News: AJ Styles Welcomes a Challenge For SummerSlam, New Day Train For Smackdown Match

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles Extreme Rules

– WWE posted video of AJ Styles discussing the reveal of his SummerSlam opponent that will take place on tonight’s Smackdown. You can see the video below, where Styles says he welcomes a challenge for the show:

– Here’s video of the New Day training for their match against Sanity in the Smackdown Tag Team Tournament tonight:

