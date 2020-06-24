wrestling / News
WWE News: Akira Tozawa Comments On 24/7 Title Win, Top Ten MizTV Moments, Zelina Vega Gets New Tattoo
June 24, 2020 | Posted by
– After his win on Monday’s episode of RAW, Akira Tozawa spoke about his win and said that the title will be his ‘baby’ from now on.
【 #ロウ 結果】新24/7チャンピオン、戸澤陽‼️㊗️🎉@TozawaAkira#WWE #WWERaw #wwe_jp pic.twitter.com/WlZC3h3JFb
— WWE Japan (@WWEJapan) June 23, 2020
I made it!!!!!!#WWERAW #忍者 pic.twitter.com/tUsvTjkB98
— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) June 23, 2020
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten chaotic moments on MizTV.
– Meanwhile, Zelina Vega has a new video showing off the new tattoo on her hand.
