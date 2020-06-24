wrestling / News

WWE News: Akira Tozawa Comments On 24/7 Title Win, Top Ten MizTV Moments, Zelina Vega Gets New Tattoo

June 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– After his win on Monday’s episode of RAW, Akira Tozawa spoke about his win and said that the title will be his ‘baby’ from now on.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten chaotic moments on MizTV.

– Meanwhile, Zelina Vega has a new video showing off the new tattoo on her hand.

