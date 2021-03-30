wrestling / News

WWE News: Akira Tozawa Wants to Help Joseph Average, Peacock Adds 2020 NXT Archive, The Miz Needs a Snickers in New Ad

March 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a new Old Spice vignette featuring Joseph Average (aka NXT’s Rik Bugez) and WWE Superstar Akira Tozawa. Tozawa wants to help Joseph Average fulfill the Prophesy of the Night Panther. You can check out that video below.

PWInsider noted that Peacock has added a complete archive of 2020 NXT episodes.

– WWE released a new Snickers ad featuring The Miz and Xavier Woods:

