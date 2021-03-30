wrestling / News
WWE News: Akira Tozawa Wants to Help Joseph Average, Peacock Adds 2020 NXT Archive, The Miz Needs a Snickers in New Ad
March 30, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE released a new Old Spice vignette featuring Joseph Average (aka NXT’s Rik Bugez) and WWE Superstar Akira Tozawa. Tozawa wants to help Joseph Average fulfill the Prophesy of the Night Panther. You can check out that video below.
– PWInsider noted that Peacock has added a complete archive of 2020 NXT episodes.
– WWE released a new Snickers ad featuring The Miz and Xavier Woods:
More Trending Stories
- Adam Pearce On His Interest In Being Full-Time Wrestler Again: ‘Less Than Zero’
- Steve Austin Discusses Whether He’ll Have Any Involvement In WrestleMania 37
- Charly Caruso Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With ESPN, Announces WWE Exit
- Kurt Angle On Vince McMahon Directing Kissing Scene With Stephanie McMahon, Getting Knocked Out During SummerSlam 2000 Match