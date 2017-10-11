WWE News: Al Snow Shares His Thoughts on The Shield’s Reunion, Competitor Confirmed For NXT Women’s Title Match

– Al Snow posted a new piece on why The Shield was reunited on Raw this week. You can read it here.

Snow wrote, “The Shield reuniting is interesting, because there has to be a purpose to it. And The Shield reunion is being done for two obvious reasons. Reigns is finally starting, and that’s the key, to get over. Remember, the term ‘get over’ means the audience wants to live vicariously through a babyface, and that is absolutely essential. If it isn’t done, he’ll never garner heat, which is also misunderstood. ‘Heat’ is not a heel’s offense; it is a want, a need, a desire to build within the audience that builds to frustration, and even anger, but also with that belief that somewhere and somehow that the babyface, who they live vicariously through, will give them justice against the heel. The most likely case, which was two likely propositions, to reunite The Shield is one, even in a somewhat rushed manner, is to put Rollins and Ambrose with Reigns to give them the rub. I don’t think that is the case. Rollins and Ambrose are over in their own way.”

– Another competitor was confirmed for the NXT Women’s Title match on this week’s episode. Peyton Royce qualified for the Fatal Four-Way match at NXT Takeover: WarGames by winning a triple threat against Nikki Cross and Liv Morgan. Royce joins Kairi Sane in the upcoming match.