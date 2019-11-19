WWE News: Feud Teased for Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy, Superstars on 25 Words or Less, Adam Cole and Dio Maddin Play Halo 5 on UUDD

– As noted in last night’s Raw report, it looks like WWE is possibly building to a feud between Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black. Previously, Black has called on any Superstar for a fight in recent weeks. Buddy Murphy knocked on the door of his locker room last night, and Black did not answer. After Murphy defeated Akira Tozawa, the two Superstars came face-to-face during the show. You can check out an image WWE tweeted of the confrontation below.

– Today is the birthday of the late Miss Elizabeth. She would’ve been 59 years old today.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video with Adam Cole and Dio Maddin playing Halo 5. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Superstars Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Apollo Crews, and Ali recently appeared on 25 Words or Less. You can check out that video below.